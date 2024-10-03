Algert Global LLC Buys 27,973 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of BOX worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $12,370,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BOX by 3,916.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

BOX Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BOX opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,724,915. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.