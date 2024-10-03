Algert Global LLC Buys 78,895 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.59% of Nevro worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 21.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 168,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 154.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $6.89 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

NVRO opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

