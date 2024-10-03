Algert Global LLC Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

