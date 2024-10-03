Algert Global LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.51% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 2,699,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,027,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 733,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

HOUS stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $593.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

