Algert Global LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

