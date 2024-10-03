Algert Global LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,546 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.37% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 595,649 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $3,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $801.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

