Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 451,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

