Algert Global LLC Purchases 126,443 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.35% of BigCommerce worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 572,396 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 10.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $10,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

BigCommerce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.98. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile



BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

