Algert Global LLC Purchases 15,256 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

