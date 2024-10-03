Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 13,879 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 360,497 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 327,863 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MASI opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.