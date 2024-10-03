Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 702.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. American States Water’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

