Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 424,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,091 shares of company stock worth $2,125,513. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.