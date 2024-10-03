Algert Global LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.