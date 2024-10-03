Algert Global LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,389 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $107.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.