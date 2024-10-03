Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $9,828,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Buckle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Buckle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,243,083.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,569 in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group cut their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

