Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5019973 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

