Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 11.6%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 56,609,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 45,766,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

