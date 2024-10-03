Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $227,857.50 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $227,857.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,955.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 1,199,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

