Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 6.2%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 10,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $638.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

