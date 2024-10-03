Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALUR. Roth Capital raised shares of Allurion Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Allurion Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.33.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allurion Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 521,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Allurion Technologies comprises 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Allurion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

