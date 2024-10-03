Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

