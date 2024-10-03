Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.78. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 43,565 shares.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current year.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

