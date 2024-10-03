Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $163.92 and last traded at $165.02. Approximately 3,263,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,352,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.86.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,811 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,201,000 after buying an additional 4,170,229 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

