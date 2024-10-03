Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.28

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 307172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alphamin Resources had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of C$142.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphamin Resources Corp. will post 0.1208908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

