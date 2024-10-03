ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $28.92. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8,172 shares trading hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Free Report ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

