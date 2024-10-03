ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $28.92. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8,172 shares trading hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
