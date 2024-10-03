AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.90.

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.51. 197,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.31. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.299654 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total transaction of C$665,555.60. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. Insiders sold a total of 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

