Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 267,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,319,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

