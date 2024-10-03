Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 82,524,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,943,000 after buying an additional 15,035,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 1,636,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

