Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $350,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

