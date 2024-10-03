Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $9.31 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.3% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

