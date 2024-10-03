Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $11.09 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.50 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

