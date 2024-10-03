Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,855,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $273.66 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $277.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

