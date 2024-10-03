Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. ONEOK accounts for about 0.6% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.