Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 1512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.26. The firm has a market cap of C$364.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 250.01 and a quick ratio of 102.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. The company had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.1215367 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

