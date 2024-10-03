Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $152,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.76 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

