Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $180.88 and last traded at $182.04. 9,015,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,869,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.76.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,410,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 709,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

