Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

