Amedeo Air Four Plus Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON AA4 opened at GBX 52.06 ($0.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £158.22 million and a PE ratio of 306.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.55. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.71).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

