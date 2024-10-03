Ameren (AEE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/25/2024 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/19/2024 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

8/29/2024 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3 %

AEE stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $87.68. 331,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

