American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.74 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

