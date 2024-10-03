American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,161 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $37,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.3 %

CZR stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

