American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 164,166 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 0.7 %

MYPS stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.59. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYPS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.