American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 164,166 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 0.7 %
MYPS stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.59. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYPS
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PLAYSTUDIOS
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.