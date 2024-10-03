American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,150 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 6,151.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.18. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

