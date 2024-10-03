American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,717 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

