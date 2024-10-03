American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 103,927 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 103,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FIGS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 766,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its position in FIGS by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,586 shares of company stock valued at $249,902. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

