American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,461 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Resources Connection worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resources Connection has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile



Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

