American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,929 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 921,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

