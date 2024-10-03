American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

