American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of PlayAGS worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in PlayAGS by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Stock Performance

PlayAGS stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PlayAGS

About PlayAGS

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.