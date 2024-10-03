American Century Companies Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Shyft Group worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6,784.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,246.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

